Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Montecito Point

4179 3rd Ave · (619) 383-1072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4179 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$1,898

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 318 · Avail. now

$1,918

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$2,478

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montecito Point.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
package receiving
A newly renovated apartment home is waiting for you at Montecito Point. Our One and Two-bedroom apartments for rent in San Diego, CA offer the best of charming features and great amenities. Pair that with our amazing location and you have San Diego's most sought-after apartment homes. Montecito Point's one- and two- bedroom apartment homes feature fully equipped kitchens with frost-free refrigerators, generous closet spaces, and private balconies to ensure the utmost in living experiences.

Take time to explore this charming and quiet residential area located just minutes away from all San Diego has to offer. Enjoy a variety of local hot-spots just minutes away like the Historical Gaslamp District, San Diego Zoo, Fashion Valley Mall, Balboa Park, Sea World, and many more! Come discover these well-designed apartment homes and the lifestyle you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 25 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montecito Point have any available units?
Montecito Point has 3 units available starting at $1,898 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Montecito Point have?
Some of Montecito Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montecito Point currently offering any rent specials?
Montecito Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montecito Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Montecito Point is pet friendly.
Does Montecito Point offer parking?
Yes, Montecito Point offers parking.
Does Montecito Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Montecito Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Montecito Point have a pool?
No, Montecito Point does not have a pool.
Does Montecito Point have accessible units?
No, Montecito Point does not have accessible units.
Does Montecito Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montecito Point has units with dishwashers.
