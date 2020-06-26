Amenities
A newly renovated apartment home is waiting for you at Montecito Point. Our One and Two-bedroom apartments for rent in San Diego, CA offer the best of charming features and great amenities. Pair that with our amazing location and you have San Diego's most sought-after apartment homes. Montecito Point's one- and two- bedroom apartment homes feature fully equipped kitchens with frost-free refrigerators, generous closet spaces, and private balconies to ensure the utmost in living experiences.
Take time to explore this charming and quiet residential area located just minutes away from all San Diego has to offer. Enjoy a variety of local hot-spots just minutes away like the Historical Gaslamp District, San Diego Zoo, Fashion Valley Mall, Balboa Park, Sea World, and many more! Come discover these well-designed apartment homes and the lifestyle you deserve.