Lantana Hills Apartments
Lantana Hills Apartments

5802 University Ave · (619) 389-2298
Location

5802 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92115
El Cerrito

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Experience life in a wide open, low density newly remodeled apartment complex and move from your Boxed Environment!
Lantana Hills offers Peaceful Life in one of our four different Villages placed on a vast 23 acres of Greens, Hills and trees. You will only be 15 minutes away from Downtown San Diego. We offer only 4 units per building. Live with style, at Lantana Hills you will live out -of -the -box for sure!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months -15 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: breed restrictions
Parking Details: Assigned. Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lantana Hills Apartments have any available units?
Lantana Hills Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Lantana Hills Apartments have?
Some of Lantana Hills Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lantana Hills Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lantana Hills Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lantana Hills Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lantana Hills Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lantana Hills Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lantana Hills Apartments offers parking.
Does Lantana Hills Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lantana Hills Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lantana Hills Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Lantana Hills Apartments has a pool.
Does Lantana Hills Apartments have accessible units?
No, Lantana Hills Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Lantana Hills Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Lantana Hills Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

