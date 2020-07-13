Lantana Hills Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub range Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Experience life in a wide open, low density newly remodeled apartment complex and move from your Boxed Environment!

Lantana Hills offers Peaceful Life in one of our four different Villages placed on a vast 23 acres of Greens, Hills and trees. You will only be 15 minutes away from Downtown San Diego. We offer only 4 units per building. Live with style, at Lantana Hills you will live out -of -the -box for sure!



You will only be 15 minutes away from Downtown San Diego. We offer only 4 units per building. Live with style, at Lantana Hills you will live out -of -the -box for sure!