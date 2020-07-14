All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:05 AM

La Jolla Blue

7039 Charmant Dr · (619) 332-3146
Rent Special
Now Offering up to 2 Months Free if you move in by 7/31
Location

7039 Charmant Dr, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 283 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,883

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit 099 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,883

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit 199 · Avail. now

$1,903

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

See 20+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 04 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

See 31+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from La Jolla Blue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Welcome home to La Jolla Blue and Terraces at La Jolla Village luxury apartment communities. Both communities are located in the heart of San Diego, ideally positioned near the I-5 freeway. Throughout the communities, you’ll find a selection of pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom luxury floor plans with plank flooring and sizable kitchens boasting stainless-steel appliances. On weekends, you’ll have access to cookout alongside the sparkling pool, read or socialize in the resident clubhouse, or visit one of our many local parks, all of which are lovely.

La Jolla Blue is deeply immersed in lush green grounds with a garden-like atmosphere. There’s a sense of removal throughout and around the community, as though the traffic and noise of modern life are distanced by mile after mile of a quiet, grassy landscape. With newly renovated interior appointments available in select locations we’ve got you covered whether you want to live Classic or live New.

The Terraces at La Jolla Village sits at

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $41 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $60/month per dog
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does La Jolla Blue have any available units?
La Jolla Blue has 57 units available starting at $1,883 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does La Jolla Blue have?
Some of La Jolla Blue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is La Jolla Blue currently offering any rent specials?
La Jolla Blue is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering up to 2 Months Free if you move in by 7/31
Is La Jolla Blue pet-friendly?
Yes, La Jolla Blue is pet friendly.
Does La Jolla Blue offer parking?
Yes, La Jolla Blue offers parking.
Does La Jolla Blue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, La Jolla Blue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does La Jolla Blue have a pool?
Yes, La Jolla Blue has a pool.
Does La Jolla Blue have accessible units?
Yes, La Jolla Blue has accessible units.
Does La Jolla Blue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, La Jolla Blue has units with dishwashers.
