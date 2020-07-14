Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Welcome home to La Jolla Blue and Terraces at La Jolla Village luxury apartment communities. Both communities are located in the heart of San Diego, ideally positioned near the I-5 freeway. Throughout the communities, you’ll find a selection of pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom luxury floor plans with plank flooring and sizable kitchens boasting stainless-steel appliances. On weekends, you’ll have access to cookout alongside the sparkling pool, read or socialize in the resident clubhouse, or visit one of our many local parks, all of which are lovely.



La Jolla Blue is deeply immersed in lush green grounds with a garden-like atmosphere. There’s a sense of removal throughout and around the community, as though the traffic and noise of modern life are distanced by mile after mile of a quiet, grassy landscape. With newly renovated interior appointments available in select locations we’ve got you covered whether you want to live Classic or live New.



The Terraces at La Jolla Village sits at