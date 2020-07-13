All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:44 PM

IMT Sorrento Valley

Open Now until 6pm
11102 Caminito Alvarez · (858) 240-8057
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11102 Caminito Alvarez, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0110762 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0110542 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Unit 0111076 · Avail. now

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Unit 0110928 · Avail. now

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0110823 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 0110925 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 0111125 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from IMT Sorrento Valley.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
carport
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** Ask about our upgraded apartment homes! From in-home washer and dryers to stainless steel sinks to walk-in closets, these upgraded homes are the epitome of luxury living. Strategically situated in the premier Mira Mesa neighborhood of San Diego, IMT Sorrento Valley is between interstates 805 and 15, directly adjacent to Sorrento Mesa, one of the largest employment centers in all of San Diego County, and minutes from the Pacific Ocean, Maddox Park, entertainment and dining. IMT Sorrento Valley is not only a commuters paradise, but also an ideal location that fits any lifestyle. Enjoy coming home to the lush landscaping, an abundance of community amenities and well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes complete with all the conveniences you desire. Relax outdoors in style at one of the five resort-style pools and spas featuring luxurious draped cabanas and gas grills, or enjoy a fun filled day with your children at one of the three available playgrounds. Enjoy an invigorating workout in the fully-equipped fitness center. If you need to get some work done, we have a business center to fit your needs. Come home to your urban oasis; come home to IMT Sorrento Valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 (for up to 2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; No weight limit
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $50/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does IMT Sorrento Valley have any available units?
IMT Sorrento Valley has 25 units available starting at $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does IMT Sorrento Valley have?
Some of IMT Sorrento Valley's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is IMT Sorrento Valley currently offering any rent specials?
IMT Sorrento Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is IMT Sorrento Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, IMT Sorrento Valley is pet friendly.
Does IMT Sorrento Valley offer parking?
Yes, IMT Sorrento Valley offers parking.
Does IMT Sorrento Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, IMT Sorrento Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does IMT Sorrento Valley have a pool?
Yes, IMT Sorrento Valley has a pool.
Does IMT Sorrento Valley have accessible units?
No, IMT Sorrento Valley does not have accessible units.
Does IMT Sorrento Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, IMT Sorrento Valley has units with dishwashers.
