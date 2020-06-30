Rent Calculator
Friars Hill
Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:36 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Friars Hill
1205 Colusa Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1205 Colusa Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
FANTASTIC TWO BEDROOM WITH TWO DEDICATED PARKING SPOTS*CLOSE TO ALL*UPDGRADED THROUGHOUT AND INCLUDES WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR*AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN FIRST WEEK IN APRIL*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Friars Hill have any available units?
Friars Hill doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does Friars Hill have?
Some of Friars Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is Friars Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Friars Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Friars Hill pet-friendly?
No, Friars Hill is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does Friars Hill offer parking?
Yes, Friars Hill offers parking.
Does Friars Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Friars Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Friars Hill have a pool?
No, Friars Hill does not have a pool.
Does Friars Hill have accessible units?
No, Friars Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Friars Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Friars Hill has units with dishwashers.
