Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
Florida Terrace
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:03 PM

Florida Terrace

4054 Florida St · No Longer Available
Location

4054 Florida St, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Ideal North Park location walking distance to shops, restaurants & pubs yet away from it all on a quiet street. Walk to Hillcrest, So. Park, Univ. Heights. Easy access to all of SD. This top floor 2 bedroom corner unit is gorgeous & surprisingly spacious. Updated kitchen, beautiful dark wood flooring, spacious bedrooms, updated bathroom with marble flooring, in unit laundry as well as a garage! Neutral paint colors, plenty of storage and a nice view out the kitchen/dining/living area.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5115999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Florida Terrace have any available units?
Florida Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Florida Terrace have?
Some of Florida Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Florida Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Florida Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Florida Terrace pet-friendly?
No, Florida Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does Florida Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Florida Terrace offers parking.
Does Florida Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Florida Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Florida Terrace have a pool?
No, Florida Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Florida Terrace have accessible units?
No, Florida Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Florida Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Florida Terrace has units with dishwashers.
