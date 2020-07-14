All apartments in San Diego
Fifty Twenty-Five
Fifty Twenty-Five

5025 Collwood Blvd ·
Location

5025 Collwood Blvd, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

Unit TBD-5 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 398 sqft

Unit TBD - 6 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,549

Studio · 1 Bath · 398 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit TBD-2 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,109

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Unit TBD · Avail. Aug 19

$2,253

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit TBD-4 · Avail. Aug 19

$3,834

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1467 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fifty Twenty-Five.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
refrigerator
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
coffee bar
concierge
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
package receiving
roommate matching
Located less than two miles away from San Diego State University, Fifty Twenty-Five offers fully furnished apartment suites that are ideal for the modern student. The community is also in close proximity to such learning institutions as the San Diego Mesa and Grossmont campuses as well as a number of restaurants, nightlife destinations, and lodging options for visiting families. By offering individual leases and spacious floorplans, Fifty Twenty-Five is able to create a comfortable environment where students can thrive. Community amenities include a lounge pool, outdoor entertainment area, individual study rooms, and a complimentary shuttle service that travels to and from many of the nearby college campuses and to various big city events. Schedule a tour today to see why Fifty Twenty-Five is the place so many San Diego students love to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fifty Twenty-Five have any available units?
Fifty Twenty-Five has 5 units available starting at $1,459 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Fifty Twenty-Five have?
Some of Fifty Twenty-Five's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fifty Twenty-Five currently offering any rent specials?
Fifty Twenty-Five is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fifty Twenty-Five pet-friendly?
No, Fifty Twenty-Five is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does Fifty Twenty-Five offer parking?
Yes, Fifty Twenty-Five offers parking.
Does Fifty Twenty-Five have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fifty Twenty-Five offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fifty Twenty-Five have a pool?
Yes, Fifty Twenty-Five has a pool.
Does Fifty Twenty-Five have accessible units?
Yes, Fifty Twenty-Five has accessible units.
Does Fifty Twenty-Five have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fifty Twenty-Five has units with dishwashers.
