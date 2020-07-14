Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished refrigerator dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool accessible parking bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar concierge conference room courtyard e-payments package receiving roommate matching

Located less than two miles away from San Diego State University, Fifty Twenty-Five offers fully furnished apartment suites that are ideal for the modern student. The community is also in close proximity to such learning institutions as the San Diego Mesa and Grossmont campuses as well as a number of restaurants, nightlife destinations, and lodging options for visiting families. By offering individual leases and spacious floorplans, Fifty Twenty-Five is able to create a comfortable environment where students can thrive. Community amenities include a lounge pool, outdoor entertainment area, individual study rooms, and a complimentary shuttle service that travels to and from many of the nearby college campuses and to various big city events. Schedule a tour today to see why Fifty Twenty-Five is the place so many San Diego students love to call home!