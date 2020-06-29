All apartments in San Diego
Fifth & University
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Fifth & University

3900 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3900 5th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Heart of Hillcrest, Great Eateries and Retail
Open Atrium Building
Underground Parking
High Ceilings
Unique Office Spaces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fifth & University have any available units?
Fifth & University doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is Fifth & University currently offering any rent specials?
Fifth & University is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fifth & University pet-friendly?
No, Fifth & University is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does Fifth & University offer parking?
Yes, Fifth & University offers parking.
Does Fifth & University have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fifth & University does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fifth & University have a pool?
No, Fifth & University does not have a pool.
Does Fifth & University have accessible units?
No, Fifth & University does not have accessible units.
Does Fifth & University have units with dishwashers?
No, Fifth & University does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Fifth & University have units with air conditioning?
No, Fifth & University does not have units with air conditioning.

