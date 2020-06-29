Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Fifth & University
3900 5th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3900 5th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Heart of Hillcrest, Great Eateries and Retail
Open Atrium Building
Underground Parking
High Ceilings
Unique Office Spaces
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Fifth & University have any available units?
Fifth & University doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is Fifth & University currently offering any rent specials?
Fifth & University is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fifth & University pet-friendly?
No, Fifth & University is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does Fifth & University offer parking?
Yes, Fifth & University offers parking.
Does Fifth & University have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fifth & University does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fifth & University have a pool?
No, Fifth & University does not have a pool.
Does Fifth & University have accessible units?
No, Fifth & University does not have accessible units.
Does Fifth & University have units with dishwashers?
No, Fifth & University does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Fifth & University have units with air conditioning?
No, Fifth & University does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
