All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like Evening Creek Condominium Rentals.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Evening Creek Condominium Rentals

10918 Evening Creek Dr E · (256) 398-6610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Sabre Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10918 Evening Creek Dr E, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Orion-1

$2,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Pegasus 1-1

$2,725

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Pegasus 2-1

$2,745

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1214 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Andromeda 1-1

$2,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Andromeda 2-1

$2,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1353 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Evening Creek Condominium Rentals.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
pool table
racquetball court
sauna
tennis court

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5, 12, 16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$600
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Pitbulls, 100lbs
Parking Details: Attached garage, detached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Evening Creek Condominium Rentals have any available units?
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,595 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,995. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Evening Creek Condominium Rentals have?
Some of Evening Creek Condominium Rentals's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Evening Creek Condominium Rentals currently offering any rent specials?
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Evening Creek Condominium Rentals pet-friendly?
Yes, Evening Creek Condominium Rentals is pet friendly.
Does Evening Creek Condominium Rentals offer parking?
Yes, Evening Creek Condominium Rentals offers parking.
Does Evening Creek Condominium Rentals have units with washers and dryers?
No, Evening Creek Condominium Rentals does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Evening Creek Condominium Rentals have a pool?
Yes, Evening Creek Condominium Rentals has a pool.
Does Evening Creek Condominium Rentals have accessible units?
Yes, Evening Creek Condominium Rentals has accessible units.
Does Evening Creek Condominium Rentals have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Evening Creek Condominium Rentals has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Evening Creek Condominium Rentals?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3962 Hamilton St
3962 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Park 12 II
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity