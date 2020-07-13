All apartments in San Diego
Esprit Villas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Esprit Villas

9830 Reagan Rd · (858) 212-0358
Rent Special
2 Weeks Free Rent
Location

9830 Reagan Rd, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 253 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,108

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 116 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,118

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Esprit Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
accepts section 8
online portal
Searching for an apartment in San Diego, CA has just gotten easier! With its Mediterranean village design and unique architecture, Esprit Villas is an ideal setting for a casual and elegant lifestyle. Conveniently located near I-15, I-805, shopping and dining you’ll find you won’t have travel far to find all you need and more.Esprit Villas offers two spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans meticulously planned with your comfort in mind. Extraordinary features such as modern gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, private balcony or patio, and washer and dryer can be found in each Esprit Villas home. At Esprit Villas all the comforts of home are provided for our residents.If you enjoy spending your free time near home then you won’t have to worry about finding something to do at Esprit Villas. Lounge on the sunning deck by the sparkling swimming pool. Take advantage of the hydromassage spa! Entertain guests with a massive cook out. Enjoy the tropical landscaping with palm trees throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $500-$700 Depending on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Esprit Villas have any available units?
Esprit Villas has 3 units available starting at $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Esprit Villas have?
Some of Esprit Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Esprit Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Esprit Villas is offering the following rent specials: 2 Weeks Free Rent
Is Esprit Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Esprit Villas is pet friendly.
Does Esprit Villas offer parking?
Yes, Esprit Villas offers parking.
Does Esprit Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Esprit Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Esprit Villas have a pool?
Yes, Esprit Villas has a pool.
Does Esprit Villas have accessible units?
Yes, Esprit Villas has accessible units.
Does Esprit Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Esprit Villas has units with dishwashers.
