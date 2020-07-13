Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible accepts section 8 online portal

Searching for an apartment in San Diego, CA has just gotten easier! With its Mediterranean village design and unique architecture, Esprit Villas is an ideal setting for a casual and elegant lifestyle. Conveniently located near I-15, I-805, shopping and dining you’ll find you won’t have travel far to find all you need and more.Esprit Villas offers two spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans meticulously planned with your comfort in mind. Extraordinary features such as modern gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, private balcony or patio, and washer and dryer can be found in each Esprit Villas home. At Esprit Villas all the comforts of home are provided for our residents.If you enjoy spending your free time near home then you won’t have to worry about finding something to do at Esprit Villas. Lounge on the sunning deck by the sparkling swimming pool. Take advantage of the hydromassage spa! Entertain guests with a massive cook out. Enjoy the tropical landscaping with palm trees throughout.