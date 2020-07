Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony recently renovated hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub extra storage granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving accessible elevator parking 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog park fire pit guest parking internet access key fob access online portal smoke-free community

**At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!** Welcome to Domain San Diego, upscale apartments in Kearny Mesa offering desirable amenities and sophisticated living. Our newly remodeled studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments feature designer touches and convenient amenities, including modern, hardwood cabinetry, quartz countertops, private patios/balconies, and kitchen islands in select homes. Our community has plenty of features designed to help you relax and stay productive, including a pool with daybeds and lounge chairs, a resident clubhouse with games and entertainment, and a state-of-the-art fitness center with on-demand fitness and Peloton bikes. The central location of our pet-friendly Kearny Mesa Apartments allows you to enjoy the amazing selection of dining, shopping, and entertainment close by, as well as the adjacent Centrum Park that features a fenced-in ...