Courtyard on 68th.
Courtyard on 68th
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

Courtyard on 68th

4823 68th Street · (619) 313-5136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
MOVE IN SPECIAL 1 month free rent!! Call for details!
Location

4823 68th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,899

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Courtyard on 68th.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
on-site laundry
courtyard
online portal
Nestled in the heart of San Diego, Courtyard on 68th offers all the rewards and comforts of luxury living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful city views or a night out spent with delicious food and quality shopping, Courtyard on 68th gives you the features youre looking for at the price you want.\n\nJust minutes from downtown Rolando and San Diego State University, you get the benefits of San Diego living, combined with comforting amenities. Here, relaxation meets sophistication--a night out or an evening in will both grant high-quality living. Recently renovated units, on site laundry, and a private courtyard all contribute to your sense of community at Courtyard on 68th. Come home reassured with a sense of belonging. Courtyard on 68th follows the modified, simple credo from Virginia Woolf: one cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one does not rent well. Live well at your new home in San Diego!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: No application fee
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $500 + rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: 1 space provided.
Storage Details: local storage available

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Courtyard on 68th have any available units?
Courtyard on 68th has a unit available for $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Courtyard on 68th have?
Some of Courtyard on 68th's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Courtyard on 68th currently offering any rent specials?
Courtyard on 68th is offering the following rent specials: MOVE IN SPECIAL 1 month free rent!! Call for details!
Is Courtyard on 68th pet-friendly?
No, Courtyard on 68th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does Courtyard on 68th offer parking?
Yes, Courtyard on 68th offers parking.
Does Courtyard on 68th have units with washers and dryers?
No, Courtyard on 68th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Courtyard on 68th have a pool?
Yes, Courtyard on 68th has a pool.
Does Courtyard on 68th have accessible units?
No, Courtyard on 68th does not have accessible units.
Does Courtyard on 68th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Courtyard on 68th has units with dishwashers.

