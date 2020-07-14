Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool on-site laundry courtyard online portal

Nestled in the heart of San Diego, Courtyard on 68th offers all the rewards and comforts of luxury living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful city views or a night out spent with delicious food and quality shopping, Courtyard on 68th gives you the features youre looking for at the price you want.



Just minutes from downtown Rolando and San Diego State University, you get the benefits of San Diego living, combined with comforting amenities. Here, relaxation meets sophistication--a night out or an evening in will both grant high-quality living. Recently renovated units, on site laundry, and a private courtyard all contribute to your sense of community at Courtyard on 68th. Come home reassured with a sense of belonging. Courtyard on 68th follows the modified, simple credo from Virginia Woolf: one cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one does not rent well. Live well at your new home in San Diego!