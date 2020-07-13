All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Club River Run

10041 Rio San Diego Dr · (406) 412-2016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10041 Rio San Diego Dr, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

REV-1

$1,845

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

AGILITY-1

$1,890

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

REV-2

$2,105

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

MOVE-1

$2,255

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

FLEX-1

$2,340

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

MOVE-2

$2,525

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Club River Run.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
24hr maintenance
alarm system
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
media room
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
wine room
yoga
This is an all-inclusive community where we provide all the following; you can enjoy our heated lap pool, Jacuzzi, 24 hour fitness center, free fitness classes, business center, rentable clubhouse, free cooking classes, 3 tennis courts, NBA size basketball court, off leash dog park, tanning salon, dog wash station, electronic car charging stations, free gift wrapping station and monthly resident events! Like to travel throughout the county? Walk to Fenton Pkwy trolley stop from your apartment!

Club River Run is located in the heart of Mission Valley! Venture out to Mission Valley, Fashion Valley, or Downtown for some of the best San Diego shopping, dining and entertainment. Beautiful San Diego beaches are only 15 minutes away. Easy access to the freeways (15, 163, 8, 805), and walking distance to Fenton Pkwy trolley stop which takes you straight into Downtown or even SDSU! Walk to Qualcomm Stadium, Starbucks, Subway, Oggi's, Ikea, IHOP, Playa Grill (best happy hour ever), the Public Library and Costco!

(RLNE2023488)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $400 On Approved Credit
Move-in Fees: None
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: 100lbs. max, no Presa Canario, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Bull Terrier, and any mixed type of these breeds
Parking Details: Reserved parking - covered and uncovered.
Storage Details: Large outdoor storage closet located on patio/balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Club River Run have any available units?
Club River Run offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,845 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,255. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Club River Run have?
Some of Club River Run's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and wine room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Club River Run currently offering any rent specials?
Club River Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Club River Run pet-friendly?
Yes, Club River Run is pet friendly.
Does Club River Run offer parking?
Yes, Club River Run offers parking.
Does Club River Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Club River Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Club River Run have a pool?
Yes, Club River Run has a pool.
Does Club River Run have accessible units?
No, Club River Run does not have accessible units.
Does Club River Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Club River Run has units with dishwashers.
