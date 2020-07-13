Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center car charging clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court 24hr maintenance alarm system carport cc payments coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access media room nest technology online portal package receiving wine room yoga

This is an all-inclusive community where we provide all the following; you can enjoy our heated lap pool, Jacuzzi, 24 hour fitness center, free fitness classes, business center, rentable clubhouse, free cooking classes, 3 tennis courts, NBA size basketball court, off leash dog park, tanning salon, dog wash station, electronic car charging stations, free gift wrapping station and monthly resident events! Like to travel throughout the county? Walk to Fenton Pkwy trolley stop from your apartment!



Club River Run is located in the heart of Mission Valley! Venture out to Mission Valley, Fashion Valley, or Downtown for some of the best San Diego shopping, dining and entertainment. Beautiful San Diego beaches are only 15 minutes away. Easy access to the freeways (15, 163, 8, 805), and walking distance to Fenton Pkwy trolley stop which takes you straight into Downtown or even SDSU! Walk to Qualcomm Stadium, Starbucks, Subway, Oggi's, Ikea, IHOP, Playa Grill (best happy hour ever), the Public Library and Costco!



(RLNE2023488)