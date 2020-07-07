All apartments in San Diego
City Villas

841 16th St · No Longer Available
Location

841 16th St, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom 2 bath house, gas and electric included. Private driveway and enclosed back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does City Villas have any available units?
City Villas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is City Villas currently offering any rent specials?
City Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City Villas pet-friendly?
No, City Villas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does City Villas offer parking?
No, City Villas does not offer parking.
Does City Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, City Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does City Villas have a pool?
No, City Villas does not have a pool.
Does City Villas have accessible units?
No, City Villas does not have accessible units.
Does City Villas have units with dishwashers?
No, City Villas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does City Villas have units with air conditioning?
No, City Villas does not have units with air conditioning.

