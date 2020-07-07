Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
City Villas
Last updated September 10 2019 at 7:35 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
City Villas
841 16th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
East Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
841 16th St, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom 2 bath house, gas and electric included. Private driveway and enclosed back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does City Villas have any available units?
City Villas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is City Villas currently offering any rent specials?
City Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City Villas pet-friendly?
No, City Villas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does City Villas offer parking?
No, City Villas does not offer parking.
Does City Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, City Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does City Villas have a pool?
No, City Villas does not have a pool.
Does City Villas have accessible units?
No, City Villas does not have accessible units.
Does City Villas have units with dishwashers?
No, City Villas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does City Villas have units with air conditioning?
No, City Villas does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
