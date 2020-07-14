Citra at Point Loma

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool sauna on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Nestled away in a quiet residential neighborhood, Citra Apartments will offer a peaceful place to call home. Our one and two bedroom newly renovated apartments feature modern finishes and upgrades, including quartz countertops, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. Our tranquil pool is a great way to beat the California heat and the beach is just minutes away! We are also a pet-friendly community, so we welcome your furry family members. Live a life of serenity at Citra Apartments!



Call us 24 hours per day to speak with a leasing specialist!!