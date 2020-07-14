All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 PM

Citra at Point Loma

4464 Castelar St · (619) 304-4088
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: 42 - Move In Special! $750 Off Move In Costs! *select units and restrictions apply - $750.00 off
Location

4464 Castelar St, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Citra at Point Loma.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
sauna
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Nestled away in a quiet residential neighborhood, Citra Apartments will offer a peaceful place to call home. Our one and two bedroom newly renovated apartments feature modern finishes and upgrades, including quartz countertops, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. Our tranquil pool is a great way to beat the California heat and the beach is just minutes away! We are also a pet-friendly community, so we welcome your furry family members. Live a life of serenity at Citra Apartments!

Call us 24 hours per day to speak with a leasing specialist!!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight 50 lb each. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot, Carports. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Citra at Point Loma have any available units?
Citra at Point Loma has 2 units available starting at $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Citra at Point Loma have?
Some of Citra at Point Loma's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Citra at Point Loma currently offering any rent specials?
Citra at Point Loma is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: 42 - Move In Special! $750 Off Move In Costs! *select units and restrictions apply - $750.00 off
Is Citra at Point Loma pet-friendly?
Yes, Citra at Point Loma is pet friendly.
Does Citra at Point Loma offer parking?
Yes, Citra at Point Loma offers parking.
Does Citra at Point Loma have units with washers and dryers?
No, Citra at Point Loma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Citra at Point Loma have a pool?
Yes, Citra at Point Loma has a pool.
Does Citra at Point Loma have accessible units?
No, Citra at Point Loma does not have accessible units.
Does Citra at Point Loma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Citra at Point Loma has units with dishwashers.
