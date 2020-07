Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal cats allowed garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed garage parking pool on-site laundry cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Casa Helena is a smaller, quiet community located in a fantastic location just blocks from the heart of North Park and just up the hill from Mission Valley. We are minutes from downtown and a short drive to the beaches. Enjoy being walking distance to great restaurants and shopping! Our community features a large, sparkling pool and lush tropical landscaping. All of our apartments have been tastefully upgraded. Gated access and on-site laundry provided.