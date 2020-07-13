All apartments in San Diego
Camden Tuscany
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Camden Tuscany

Open Now until 6pm
1670 Kettner Blvd · (425) 336-0706
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1670 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101
Harborview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. Nov 1

$2,131

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,318

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,328

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 118 · Avail. Oct 14

$2,890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 122 · Avail. now

$2,809

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 219 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 534 · Avail. Sep 20

$4,664

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1668 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Tuscany.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
e-payments
game room
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Redefine your definition of luxury at Camden Tuscany, located in the heart of Downtown San Diego. Every 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment home has an open-concept layout with high ceilings, two-tone paint, central heating and A/C, USB-enabled outlets, walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer and seamless flow from hardwood-style flooring to carpet throughout. Our newly renovated interiors offer modern dark gray cabinets, white quartz countertops and white subway tile backsplash. The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a spacious kitchen pantry. No matter what the weather is, large windows in the living room and your private patio/balcony entrance let in beautiful natural light. Depending on the location of your home, you could take in views of the city skyline, ocean waves, ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Only 12+ month lease terms offered in state of California
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Additional: Cable and Internet $95, Valet Living (trash pickup) $0, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: N/A
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limit
Storage Details: 6x5: $75/month; 5x17: $100/month; 10x17: $150/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Tuscany have any available units?
Camden Tuscany has 10 units available starting at $2,131 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Tuscany have?
Some of Camden Tuscany's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Tuscany currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Tuscany is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Tuscany pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Tuscany is pet friendly.
Does Camden Tuscany offer parking?
Yes, Camden Tuscany offers parking.
Does Camden Tuscany have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Tuscany offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Tuscany have a pool?
Yes, Camden Tuscany has a pool.
Does Camden Tuscany have accessible units?
No, Camden Tuscany does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Tuscany have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Tuscany has units with dishwashers.
