Amenities
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Redefine your definition of luxury at Camden Tuscany, located in the heart of Downtown San Diego. Every 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment home has an open-concept layout with high ceilings, two-tone paint, central heating and A/C, USB-enabled outlets, walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer and seamless flow from hardwood-style flooring to carpet throughout. Our newly renovated interiors offer modern dark gray cabinets, white quartz countertops and white subway tile backsplash. The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a spacious kitchen pantry. No matter what the weather is, large windows in the living room and your private patio/balcony entrance let in beautiful natural light. Depending on the location of your home, you could take in views of the city skyline, ocean waves, ...