Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access online portal cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly e-payments game room

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Redefine your definition of luxury at Camden Tuscany, located in the heart of Downtown San Diego. Every 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment home has an open-concept layout with high ceilings, two-tone paint, central heating and A/C, USB-enabled outlets, walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer and seamless flow from hardwood-style flooring to carpet throughout. Our newly renovated interiors offer modern dark gray cabinets, white quartz countertops and white subway tile backsplash. The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a spacious kitchen pantry. No matter what the weather is, large windows in the living room and your private patio/balcony entrance let in beautiful natural light. Depending on the location of your home, you could take in views of the city skyline, ocean waves, ...