Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning extra storage oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking valet service

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Broadway Lofts in San Diego, CA is located just one block from the Trolley in the Financial District. Updated in 2016, these loft style industrial apartments are smoke free, feature high ceilings, massive windows, exposed brick walls and original walls and columns. Stainless steel appliances, stackable washer and dryer, granite countertops and open layouts in all homes. Walk in closets and private balconies in select apartments. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! 3 blocks from Civic Center and 4 blocks from Horton Plaza. I 5, 163 and 94 freeways are easily accessible. A minimum FICO score of 600 average score for all leaseholders is required. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.