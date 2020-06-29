All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like Broadway Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
Broadway Lofts
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Broadway Lofts

1007 5th Ave · (619) 493-4455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Core-Columbia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1007 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Core-Columbia

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1-1007 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,829

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 1-1107 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,934

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 1-0703 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,937

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Broadway Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
valet service
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Broadway Lofts in San Diego, CA is located just one block from the Trolley in the Financial District. Updated in 2016, these loft style industrial apartments are smoke free, feature high ceilings, massive windows, exposed brick walls and original walls and columns. Stainless steel appliances, stackable washer and dryer, granite countertops and open layouts in all homes. Walk in closets and private balconies in select apartments. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! 3 blocks from Civic Center and 4 blocks from Horton Plaza. I 5, 163 and 94 freeways are easily accessible. A minimum FICO score of 600 average score for all leaseholders is required. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $50
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Street, assigned. Street parking and offsite parking is available at 17 nearby lots. Other, assigned: $320/month. Monthly valet parking available at the Hotel Palomar located next door.
Storage Details: $65 Storage lockers; $85 Storage closets

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Broadway Lofts have any available units?
Broadway Lofts has 11 units available starting at $1,829 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Broadway Lofts have?
Some of Broadway Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Broadway Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Broadway Lofts is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Is Broadway Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Broadway Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Broadway Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Broadway Lofts offers parking.
Does Broadway Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Broadway Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Broadway Lofts have a pool?
No, Broadway Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Broadway Lofts have accessible units?
No, Broadway Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Broadway Lofts have units with dishwashers?
No, Broadway Lofts does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Broadway Lofts?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4224 Mississippi
4224 Mississippi St
San Diego, CA 92104
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity