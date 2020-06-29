Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Broadway Lofts.
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
valet service
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Broadway Lofts in San Diego, CA is located just one block from the Trolley in the Financial District. Updated in 2016, these loft style industrial apartments are smoke free, feature high ceilings, massive windows, exposed brick walls and original walls and columns. Stainless steel appliances, stackable washer and dryer, granite countertops and open layouts in all homes. Walk in closets and private balconies in select apartments. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! 3 blocks from Civic Center and 4 blocks from Horton Plaza. I 5, 163 and 94 freeways are easily accessible. A minimum FICO score of 600 average score for all leaseholders is required. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $50
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Street, assigned. Street parking and offsite parking is available at 17 nearby lots. Other, assigned: $320/month. Monthly valet parking available at the Hotel Palomar located next door.
