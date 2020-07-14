All apartments in San Diego
BLVD North Park

2020 El Cajon Boulevard · (619) 762-4268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2020 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 months AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$1,950

Studio · 1 Bath · 506 sqft

1 Bedroom

1X1-1

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 581 sqft

1X1-2

$3,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2X2-1

$2,690

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 831 sqft

2X2-2

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

2X2.5-1

$3,150

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1078 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from BLVD North Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
car charging
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
green community
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
YOUR LIFE. YOUR STYLE. YOUR WAY. YOUR LIFE IS ON YOUR OWN TERMS, AND AT TIME OUTSIDE THE NORM. THE BLVD WAY OF LIVING IS WHATEVER YOU SAY IT IS. If you’re looking to live in a meaningful space, outside the fringe, BLVD just might be your kind of place where the floor plans are unique…just like people. Steeped in the heart of North Park, BLVD is the soul of urban living. PRE LEASING FOR DECEMBER! RESERVE TODAY AND TAKE A HARD HAT TOUR!!!

Life is just better when you surround yourself with people that get you, in a place that just kind of gets it. It's not a curated Instagram feed. It's an authentic way of living and doing what matters to you. It's the little things: the rooftop dog park, 99 walk score, space to grow your own hops, steps away from the best coffee shops in the city, and craft everything all around.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 App Fee per person
Deposit: $500 On Approved Credit; Additional month's rent if Approved with Conditions
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
limit: 3
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: No Weight Limit; Breed Restrictions: Presa Canario, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Bull Terrier, and any mixed type of these breeds
Dogs
deposit: $400
rent: $50
restrictions: Presa Canario, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Bull Terrier, and any mixed type of these breeds
Cats
deposit: $400
rent: $50
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does BLVD North Park have any available units?
BLVD North Park offers studio floorplans starting at $1,950, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,400, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,690. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does BLVD North Park have?
Some of BLVD North Park's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is BLVD North Park currently offering any rent specials?
BLVD North Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is BLVD North Park pet-friendly?
Yes, BLVD North Park is pet friendly.
Does BLVD North Park offer parking?
Yes, BLVD North Park offers parking.
Does BLVD North Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, BLVD North Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does BLVD North Park have a pool?
Yes, BLVD North Park has a pool.
Does BLVD North Park have accessible units?
Yes, BLVD North Park has accessible units.
Does BLVD North Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, BLVD North Park has units with dishwashers.
