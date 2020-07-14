BLVD North Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage bocce court car charging cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit green community key fob access lobby nest technology online portal package receiving smoke-free community

YOUR LIFE. YOUR STYLE. YOUR WAY. YOUR LIFE IS ON YOUR OWN TERMS, AND AT TIME OUTSIDE THE NORM. THE BLVD WAY OF LIVING IS WHATEVER YOU SAY IT IS. If you’re looking to live in a meaningful space, outside the fringe, BLVD just might be your kind of place where the floor plans are unique…just like people. Steeped in the heart of North Park, BLVD is the soul of urban living. PRE LEASING FOR DECEMBER! RESERVE TODAY AND TAKE A HARD HAT TOUR!!!



Life is just better when you surround yourself with people that get you, in a place that just kind of gets it. It's not a curated Instagram feed. It's an authentic way of living and doing what matters to you. It's the little things: the rooftop dog park, 99 walk score, space to grow your own hops, steps away from the best coffee shops in the city, and craft everything all around.