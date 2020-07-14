BLVD North Park

Lease Length: 6-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 App Fee per person
Deposit: $500 On Approved Credit; Additional month's rent if Approved with Conditions
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
limit: 3
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: No Weight Limit; Breed Restrictions: Presa Canario, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Bull Terrier, and any mixed type of these breeds
Dogs
deposit: $400
rent: $50
restrictions: Presa Canario, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Bull Terrier, and any mixed type of these breeds
Cats
deposit: $400
rent: $50