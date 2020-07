Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking pool racquetball court e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room yoga on-site laundry courtyard

Centrally located in Mission Valley, Bella Posta is just minutes away from San Diego's prime destinations. From shopping, dining, and theaters at Fashion Valley, daytime fun at beautiful beaches or Balboa Park, to nightlife in downtown's Gaslamp Quarter and Little Italy...easy freeway access makes it all happen at our convenient location and pet-friendly apartments.



Our luxury one and two bedroom apartments in Mission Valley, San Diego CA floor plans offer flexible lease terms to meet your needs. Bella Posta residents will also enjoy two pools, cabanas, two spas, state of the art fitness center, and racquetball court.



Call today to schedule a personal tour at our Bella Posta apartments.