Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance carport

Welcome home to Barclay Square. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of San Diego, California just off of Highway 805 and Highway 5 with easy access to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment hot spots in town. Let Barclay Square be your gateway to fun and excitement.



Barclay Square features eight different floor plans with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms and the amenities you want. We have something for everyone here at Barclay Square. Our apartment homes include an all-electric kitchen, carpeted floors, ceiling fans, and so much more. We offer our residents a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.



Amazing apartment home living doesn't stop at your front door. We have the best community amenities apartment home living has to offer, such as five pools, convenient on-site laundry facilities, high-speed internet access, and a lot more. We are cat-friendly, so bring your cats too! Call us today to schedule your personal tour of Barclay Square.