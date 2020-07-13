All apartments in San Diego
Barclay Square
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 PM

Barclay Square

6363 Beadnell Way · (858) 780-4037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6363 Beadnell Way, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6262-2N · Avail. Aug 12

$1,815

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 6212-1H · Avail. Aug 28

$1,820

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Barclay Square.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
24hr maintenance
carport
Welcome home to Barclay Square. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of San Diego, California just off of Highway 805 and Highway 5 with easy access to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment hot spots in town. Let Barclay Square be your gateway to fun and excitement.

Barclay Square features eight different floor plans with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms and the amenities you want. We have something for everyone here at Barclay Square. Our apartment homes include an all-electric kitchen, carpeted floors, ceiling fans, and so much more. We offer our residents a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.

Amazing apartment home living doesn't stop at your front door. We have the best community amenities apartment home living has to offer, such as five pools, convenient on-site laundry facilities, high-speed internet access, and a lot more. We are cat-friendly, so bring your cats too! Call us today to schedule your personal tour of Barclay Square.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $450
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Barclay Square have any available units?
Barclay Square has 2 units available starting at $1,815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Barclay Square have?
Some of Barclay Square's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Barclay Square currently offering any rent specials?
Barclay Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Barclay Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Barclay Square is pet friendly.
Does Barclay Square offer parking?
Yes, Barclay Square offers parking.
Does Barclay Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Barclay Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Barclay Square have a pool?
Yes, Barclay Square has a pool.
Does Barclay Square have accessible units?
No, Barclay Square does not have accessible units.
Does Barclay Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Barclay Square has units with dishwashers.
