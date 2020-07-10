Ava Cortez Hill.

Lease Length: 2-12 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $550
Additional: Trash: $12/month; renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: The following pets are also restricted: monkeys, ferrets, snakes, rabbits, livestock, reptiles. * Other pets may also be restricted. Please contact our community for details.
Dogs
restrictions: The following breeds are restricted: Rottweiler Doberman Pinschers Pit Bulls American Staffordshire Terriers Staffordshire Bull Terriers American Bull Dogs German Shepherds Tosa Inus Shar Peis Wolf Hybrids Dalmatians Boxers Alaskan Malamutes Basset Hounds Blood Hounds Bull Mastiffs Argentine Dogos Akitas Presa Canarios Fila Brasileiros Chow Chows. All mixes of these breeds
Parking Details: parking garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $25-50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.