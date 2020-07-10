Ava Cortez Hill.

Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

Pets Allowed: dogs, cats

deposit: $500 flat fee

limit: 2 pets maximum

rent: $50/month per pet

restrictions: The following pets are also restricted: monkeys, ferrets, snakes, rabbits, livestock, reptiles. * Other pets may also be restricted. Please contact our community for details.