Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
Ava Cortez Hill
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

Ava Cortez Hill

1399 9th Ave · (267) 214-4442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1399 9th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Core-Columbia

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 001-612 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit 001-1416 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,598

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit 001-819 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

See 5+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 001-404 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 001-315 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 001-1215 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,858

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 001-401 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 001-321 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ava Cortez Hill.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
tennis court
elevator
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
dog park
game room
guest parking
internet access
media room
online portal
pool table
trash valet
AVA Cortez Hill features furnished and unfurnished, studio, 1, and 2 bedroom downtown San Diego apartments with everything you want. AVA Cortez Hill is a pet friendly community and includes a rocking pool and spa area, fitness center (open 24/7), chill space, on-site convenience mart, on-site storage, sport court and tennis court, and laundry facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $550
Additional: Trash: $12/month; renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: The following pets are also restricted: monkeys, ferrets, snakes, rabbits, livestock, reptiles. * Other pets may also be restricted. Please contact our community for details.
Dogs
restrictions: The following breeds are restricted: Rottweiler Doberman Pinschers Pit Bulls American Staffordshire Terriers Staffordshire Bull Terriers American Bull Dogs German Shepherds Tosa Inus Shar Peis Wolf Hybrids Dalmatians Boxers Alaskan Malamutes Basset Hounds Blood Hounds Bull Mastiffs Argentine Dogos Akitas Presa Canarios Fila Brasileiros Chow Chows. All mixes of these breeds
Parking Details: parking garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $25-50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ava Cortez Hill have any available units?
Ava Cortez Hill has 21 units available starting at $1,585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Ava Cortez Hill have?
Some of Ava Cortez Hill's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ava Cortez Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Ava Cortez Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ava Cortez Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Ava Cortez Hill is pet friendly.
Does Ava Cortez Hill offer parking?
Yes, Ava Cortez Hill offers parking.
Does Ava Cortez Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ava Cortez Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ava Cortez Hill have a pool?
Yes, Ava Cortez Hill has a pool.
Does Ava Cortez Hill have accessible units?
No, Ava Cortez Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Ava Cortez Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ava Cortez Hill has units with dishwashers.

