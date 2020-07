Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center car charging carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit google fiber green community guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room nest technology new construction online portal package receiving pool table

Life at Aquatera, truly is coming home and getting away all at once. Enter the gates and you know youve escaped. Waterfalls, fountains and beautiful, natural plants soothe your eyes. The private clubroom is your playground, unwind in the refreshing saltwater pool and spa, retreat to the private cabanas or energize yourself with a complete workout indoors. Invite friends to gaming nights featuring XBOX1 and PS4, enjoy the impressive observation deck or join a chef led cooking demonstration. The possibilities are limitless; mix, mingle, stretch and breathe deeply. Youre home.