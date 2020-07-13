All apartments in San Diego
Albatross Apartments
Albatross Apartments

4033 Albatross St · (619) 916-4371
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4033 Albatross St, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Albatross Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
carport
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
This elegant Spanish style community is conveniently located in the heart of Mission Hills. It offers large and small two bedroom, one bath apartments. Our large two bedroom apartments are larger than most condo's. They have beautiful antique style with hardwood floors, original built in wood craftsmanship, ample storage and a home like feel. The smaller two bedrooms offered at this property have extremely large kitchens with a built in breakfast bar and spacious living rooms with plush carpet. The community offers one off-street covered parking space with each apartment, it is gated with intercom guest access, and it has a revitalizing swimming pool which is heated in the summer months, an on-site laundry facility, and BBQ/picnic area. When living at the Albatross Apartments you are blocks away from grocery stores, hospitals and 5 star restaurants. A small cab fare will take you to the Gaslamp Quarter for additional entertainment. This property is like no other!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant.
Deposit: Based on credit. Starts at $500.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $300
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: One carport available per unit. Street parking is permit only.
Storage Details: Storage units available at $20 a month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Albatross Apartments have any available units?
Albatross Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Albatross Apartments have?
Some of Albatross Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Albatross Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Albatross Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Albatross Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Albatross Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Albatross Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Albatross Apartments offers parking.
Does Albatross Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Albatross Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Albatross Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Albatross Apartments has a pool.
Does Albatross Apartments have accessible units?
No, Albatross Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Albatross Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Albatross Apartments has units with dishwashers.
