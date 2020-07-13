Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking pool on-site laundry carport e-payments hot tub online portal

This elegant Spanish style community is conveniently located in the heart of Mission Hills. It offers large and small two bedroom, one bath apartments. Our large two bedroom apartments are larger than most condo's. They have beautiful antique style with hardwood floors, original built in wood craftsmanship, ample storage and a home like feel. The smaller two bedrooms offered at this property have extremely large kitchens with a built in breakfast bar and spacious living rooms with plush carpet. The community offers one off-street covered parking space with each apartment, it is gated with intercom guest access, and it has a revitalizing swimming pool which is heated in the summer months, an on-site laundry facility, and BBQ/picnic area. When living at the Albatross Apartments you are blocks away from grocery stores, hospitals and 5 star restaurants. A small cab fare will take you to the Gaslamp Quarter for additional entertainment. This property is like no other!