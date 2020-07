Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly hot tub internet access

Spread out and unwind in the coziness of a two or three bedroom townhome at Agave Ridge where you'll experience a true carefree Southern California living experience. Our light and bright townhomes offer modern appliances with gas cooking, updated interiors and ample storage. When you become a resident of Agave Ridge Townhomes you gain access to our fabulous community amenities which include five sparkling pools, picnic areas with barbecues, a fully equipped fitness center and four playgrounds. You'll love the convenience of being near the 163 and 805 freeways, the exciting downtown Gaslamp Quarter, breathtaking beaches, great restaurants and beautiful outdoor shopping at Fashion Valley Center. The kind of lifestyle that you deserve is waiting for you at Agave Ridge Townhomes.