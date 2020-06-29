Rent Calculator
San Diego, CA
9990 Scripps Vista Way
Last updated February 16 2020 at 6:13 AM
9990 Scripps Vista Way
9990 Scripps Vista Way
·
No Longer Available
9990 Scripps Vista Way, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North
dishwasher
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9990 Scripps Vista Way have any available units?
9990 Scripps Vista Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 9990 Scripps Vista Way currently offering any rent specials?
9990 Scripps Vista Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9990 Scripps Vista Way pet-friendly?
No, 9990 Scripps Vista Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 9990 Scripps Vista Way offer parking?
No, 9990 Scripps Vista Way does not offer parking.
Does 9990 Scripps Vista Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9990 Scripps Vista Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9990 Scripps Vista Way have a pool?
Yes, 9990 Scripps Vista Way has a pool.
Does 9990 Scripps Vista Way have accessible units?
No, 9990 Scripps Vista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9990 Scripps Vista Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9990 Scripps Vista Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9990 Scripps Vista Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9990 Scripps Vista Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
