Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

9969 Caminito Tomatillo

9969 Caminito Tomatilo · No Longer Available
Location

9969 Caminito Tomatilo, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Scripps Ranch Condo - Village Woods Community - 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 2 Car Garage - - Village Woods Community
- 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath
- 2 Car Garage
- 1102 Square Feet
- Central A/C
- Community Pool & Spa
- Vaulted Ceilings in Living Room and Master Bedroom

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5172045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9969 Caminito Tomatillo have any available units?
9969 Caminito Tomatillo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9969 Caminito Tomatillo have?
Some of 9969 Caminito Tomatillo's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9969 Caminito Tomatillo currently offering any rent specials?
9969 Caminito Tomatillo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9969 Caminito Tomatillo pet-friendly?
No, 9969 Caminito Tomatillo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9969 Caminito Tomatillo offer parking?
Yes, 9969 Caminito Tomatillo offers parking.
Does 9969 Caminito Tomatillo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9969 Caminito Tomatillo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9969 Caminito Tomatillo have a pool?
Yes, 9969 Caminito Tomatillo has a pool.
Does 9969 Caminito Tomatillo have accessible units?
No, 9969 Caminito Tomatillo does not have accessible units.
Does 9969 Caminito Tomatillo have units with dishwashers?
No, 9969 Caminito Tomatillo does not have units with dishwashers.

