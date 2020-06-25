All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9965 Paseo Montril.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9965 Paseo Montril
Last updated May 25 2019 at 9:55 AM

9965 Paseo Montril

9965 Paseo Montril · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9965 Paseo Montril, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9965 Paseo Montril have any available units?
9965 Paseo Montril doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9965 Paseo Montril have?
Some of 9965 Paseo Montril's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9965 Paseo Montril currently offering any rent specials?
9965 Paseo Montril is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9965 Paseo Montril pet-friendly?
No, 9965 Paseo Montril is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9965 Paseo Montril offer parking?
No, 9965 Paseo Montril does not offer parking.
Does 9965 Paseo Montril have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9965 Paseo Montril does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9965 Paseo Montril have a pool?
Yes, 9965 Paseo Montril has a pool.
Does 9965 Paseo Montril have accessible units?
No, 9965 Paseo Montril does not have accessible units.
Does 9965 Paseo Montril have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9965 Paseo Montril has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University