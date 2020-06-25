Rent Calculator
9965 Paseo Montril
9965 Paseo Montril
No Longer Available
Location
9965 Paseo Montril, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9965 Paseo Montril have any available units?
9965 Paseo Montril doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9965 Paseo Montril have?
Some of 9965 Paseo Montril's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9965 Paseo Montril currently offering any rent specials?
9965 Paseo Montril is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9965 Paseo Montril pet-friendly?
No, 9965 Paseo Montril is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 9965 Paseo Montril offer parking?
No, 9965 Paseo Montril does not offer parking.
Does 9965 Paseo Montril have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9965 Paseo Montril does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9965 Paseo Montril have a pool?
Yes, 9965 Paseo Montril has a pool.
Does 9965 Paseo Montril have accessible units?
No, 9965 Paseo Montril does not have accessible units.
Does 9965 Paseo Montril have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9965 Paseo Montril has units with dishwashers.
