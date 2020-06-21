All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

9949 Azuaga St

9949 Azuaga Street · No Longer Available
Location

9949 Azuaga Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Rancho Penasquitos. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, patio, in wall ac unit, wall heaters, tile flooring, fitness center, tennis courts, playground, guest parking, dog park, bbqs, and club room. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 20th 2020. $1,980/month rent. $2,480 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Azuaga Unit at 619-241-5509 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9949 Azuaga St have any available units?
9949 Azuaga St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9949 Azuaga St have?
Some of 9949 Azuaga St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9949 Azuaga St currently offering any rent specials?
9949 Azuaga St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9949 Azuaga St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9949 Azuaga St is pet friendly.
Does 9949 Azuaga St offer parking?
Yes, 9949 Azuaga St does offer parking.
Does 9949 Azuaga St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9949 Azuaga St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9949 Azuaga St have a pool?
Yes, 9949 Azuaga St has a pool.
Does 9949 Azuaga St have accessible units?
Yes, 9949 Azuaga St has accessible units.
Does 9949 Azuaga St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9949 Azuaga St has units with dishwashers.
