9949 Azuaga St

Amenities
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Rancho Penasquitos. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, patio, in wall ac unit, wall heaters, tile flooring, fitness center, tennis courts, playground, guest parking, dog park, bbqs, and club room. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 20th 2020. $1,980/month rent. $2,480 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Azuaga Unit at 619-241-5509 to learn more.