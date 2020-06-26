All apartments in San Diego
9938 Pine Knoll Ln
9938 Pine Knoll Ln

9938 Pineknoll Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9938 Pineknoll Ln, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Description

Two story townhome in Tierrasanta! Two-story townhome with master bedroom/bath downstairs and two bedrooms and one bath on second floor. Kitchen has all appliances including refrigerator, stove, oven, and dishwasher. Kitchen has direct access to spacious fenced and gated patio. The first floor has a separate dining area and additional bonus space, along with a large bright living area. Garage is just steps away from patio. Full-size washer/dryer in laundry room and large storage closet in unit. Complex offers pool and spa areas, is close to 15. Pets considered upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9938 Pine Knoll Ln have any available units?
9938 Pine Knoll Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9938 Pine Knoll Ln have?
Some of 9938 Pine Knoll Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9938 Pine Knoll Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9938 Pine Knoll Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9938 Pine Knoll Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9938 Pine Knoll Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9938 Pine Knoll Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9938 Pine Knoll Ln offers parking.
Does 9938 Pine Knoll Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9938 Pine Knoll Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9938 Pine Knoll Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9938 Pine Knoll Ln has a pool.
Does 9938 Pine Knoll Ln have accessible units?
No, 9938 Pine Knoll Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9938 Pine Knoll Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9938 Pine Knoll Ln has units with dishwashers.
