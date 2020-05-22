All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:25 PM

9933 Scripps Westview Way

9933 Scripps Westview Way · (619) 602-9570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9933 Scripps Westview Way, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 225 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Beautiful Upper Level Condo in Scripps Westview just underwent compete renovation incl new kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances, full tile back-splash, new white shaker cabinets in kitchen & baths, quartz counters, laminate flooring throughout, new bathrooms, new washer/dryer/refrigerator incl. Assigned carport space & plenty of open parking. Private balcony overlooking mountainside & trees w/ huge storage closet. Landlord to incl new window treatments before move-in. Large MB with huge closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9933 Scripps Westview Way have any available units?
9933 Scripps Westview Way has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9933 Scripps Westview Way have?
Some of 9933 Scripps Westview Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9933 Scripps Westview Way currently offering any rent specials?
9933 Scripps Westview Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9933 Scripps Westview Way pet-friendly?
No, 9933 Scripps Westview Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9933 Scripps Westview Way offer parking?
Yes, 9933 Scripps Westview Way does offer parking.
Does 9933 Scripps Westview Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9933 Scripps Westview Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9933 Scripps Westview Way have a pool?
Yes, 9933 Scripps Westview Way has a pool.
Does 9933 Scripps Westview Way have accessible units?
No, 9933 Scripps Westview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9933 Scripps Westview Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9933 Scripps Westview Way has units with dishwashers.
