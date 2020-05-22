9933 Scripps Westview Way

Amenities
Beautiful Upper Level Condo in Scripps Westview just underwent compete renovation incl new kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances, full tile back-splash, new white shaker cabinets in kitchen & baths, quartz counters, laminate flooring throughout, new bathrooms, new washer/dryer/refrigerator incl. Assigned carport space & plenty of open parking. Private balcony overlooking mountainside & trees w/ huge storage closet. Landlord to incl new window treatments before move-in. Large MB with huge closet