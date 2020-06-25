Rent Calculator
San Diego, CA
9919 Azuaga
Last updated May 22 2019 at 9:54 AM
9919 Azuaga
9919 Azuaga Street
No Longer Available
Location
9919 Azuaga Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9919 Azuaga have any available units?
9919 Azuaga doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9919 Azuaga have?
Some of 9919 Azuaga's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9919 Azuaga currently offering any rent specials?
9919 Azuaga is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9919 Azuaga pet-friendly?
No, 9919 Azuaga is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 9919 Azuaga offer parking?
No, 9919 Azuaga does not offer parking.
Does 9919 Azuaga have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9919 Azuaga offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9919 Azuaga have a pool?
Yes, 9919 Azuaga has a pool.
Does 9919 Azuaga have accessible units?
No, 9919 Azuaga does not have accessible units.
Does 9919 Azuaga have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9919 Azuaga has units with dishwashers.
