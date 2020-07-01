Rent Calculator
Last updated January 20 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 1
9892 Paseo Montril
Location
9892 Paseo Montril, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful well maintained single level home n Rancho Penasquisto. Easy access to I-15, I-56 freeway, close to IHOP, McDonalds, bus stops, childrcare and MCAS Miramar Marine Base.
Must see to appreciate the house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9892 Paseo Montril have any available units?
9892 Paseo Montril doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 9892 Paseo Montril currently offering any rent specials?
9892 Paseo Montril is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9892 Paseo Montril pet-friendly?
No, 9892 Paseo Montril is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 9892 Paseo Montril offer parking?
No, 9892 Paseo Montril does not offer parking.
Does 9892 Paseo Montril have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9892 Paseo Montril does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9892 Paseo Montril have a pool?
No, 9892 Paseo Montril does not have a pool.
Does 9892 Paseo Montril have accessible units?
No, 9892 Paseo Montril does not have accessible units.
Does 9892 Paseo Montril have units with dishwashers?
No, 9892 Paseo Montril does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9892 Paseo Montril have units with air conditioning?
No, 9892 Paseo Montril does not have units with air conditioning.
