Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9840 Apple Tree Dr Unit E
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

9840 Apple Tree Dr Unit E

9840 Apple Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9840 Apple Tree Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Light & Bright with OPEN Kitchen. PET FRIENDLY. Act Now!!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Brand NEW A/C
- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Full-size Washing Machine
- Full-size Dryer
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Open Floor Plan
- Dual Pane Windows
- Fireplace
- Private Patio
- Living Room
- Attached 2 Car Garage, Street Parking

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
- HOA Name is Villa Tierrasanta HOA
- SwimmingPool
- Spa
- BBQ Area
- Racketball Courts
- Tennis Courts

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Attached 2 Car Garage, Street Parking
HOA NAME: Villa Tierrasanta HOA
YEAR BUILT: 1979
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: by driveway #5
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet
-Tenant to pay for gas, electric, cable, internet
- Owner is responsible for HOA, gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance
- Tenant is automatically enrolled in the Resident Benefit Package at a flat rate of $18 per month

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5526642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

