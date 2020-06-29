All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:39 PM

9826 Guisante Terrace

9826 Guisante Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9826 Guisante Terrace, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9826 Guisante Terrace have any available units?
9826 Guisante Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9826 Guisante Terrace have?
Some of 9826 Guisante Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9826 Guisante Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9826 Guisante Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9826 Guisante Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 9826 Guisante Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9826 Guisante Terrace offer parking?
No, 9826 Guisante Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 9826 Guisante Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9826 Guisante Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9826 Guisante Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 9826 Guisante Terrace has a pool.
Does 9826 Guisante Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9826 Guisante Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9826 Guisante Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9826 Guisante Terrace has units with dishwashers.
