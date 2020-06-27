Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9809 Caminito Doha
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:09 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9809 Caminito Doha
9809 Caminito Doha
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9809 Caminito Doha, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Call listing agent Paul Ferrell, Park Pacific Properties 858-449-5090 for more information or appointment to show.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9809 Caminito Doha have any available units?
9809 Caminito Doha doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9809 Caminito Doha have?
Some of 9809 Caminito Doha's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9809 Caminito Doha currently offering any rent specials?
9809 Caminito Doha is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9809 Caminito Doha pet-friendly?
No, 9809 Caminito Doha is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 9809 Caminito Doha offer parking?
No, 9809 Caminito Doha does not offer parking.
Does 9809 Caminito Doha have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9809 Caminito Doha offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9809 Caminito Doha have a pool?
Yes, 9809 Caminito Doha has a pool.
Does 9809 Caminito Doha have accessible units?
No, 9809 Caminito Doha does not have accessible units.
Does 9809 Caminito Doha have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9809 Caminito Doha has units with dishwashers.
