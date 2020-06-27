All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9809 Caminito Doha.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9809 Caminito Doha
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:09 PM

9809 Caminito Doha

9809 Caminito Doha · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Scripps Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9809 Caminito Doha, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Call listing agent Paul Ferrell, Park Pacific Properties 858-449-5090 for more information or appointment to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9809 Caminito Doha have any available units?
9809 Caminito Doha doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9809 Caminito Doha have?
Some of 9809 Caminito Doha's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9809 Caminito Doha currently offering any rent specials?
9809 Caminito Doha is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9809 Caminito Doha pet-friendly?
No, 9809 Caminito Doha is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9809 Caminito Doha offer parking?
No, 9809 Caminito Doha does not offer parking.
Does 9809 Caminito Doha have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9809 Caminito Doha offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9809 Caminito Doha have a pool?
Yes, 9809 Caminito Doha has a pool.
Does 9809 Caminito Doha have accessible units?
No, 9809 Caminito Doha does not have accessible units.
Does 9809 Caminito Doha have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9809 Caminito Doha has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University