9739 Mesa Springs Way Unit 150

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Gorgeous 2B/2BA Upgraded Condo w/ Dual Master Suites, A/C & Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Gorgeous 2B/2BA condo available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring 1041 SF of living space. This nicely upgraded unit boasts:

-2 car detached garage right next to unit!

-Central A/C & heat

-Private covered balcony

-Spacious living room w/ decorative fireplace & dining room w/ ceiling fan

-Upgraded kitchen features all stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar

-Dual master suites each w/ large closets & private full bathrooms!

-Newer washer/dryer provided!

-Upgraded ceramic tile flooring throughout--no carpets to worry about!

-Creekside community features swimming pool, spa & beautiful landscaping and fountains throughout! Located close to shopping, restaurants, and easy freeway access!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2075

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHjLGFT6_sU

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa

- FLOORING: Ceramic tile

- PARKING: 2 car tandem detached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No, balcony only

- YEAR BUILT: 1985



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace is decorative only and not to be used. As-is items: balcony roll up blinds and patio furniture

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



