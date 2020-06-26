All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

9739 Mesa Springs Way Unit 150

9739 Mesa Springs Way · No Longer Available
Location

9739 Mesa Springs Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2B/2BA Upgraded Condo w/ Dual Master Suites, A/C & Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Gorgeous 2B/2BA condo available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring 1041 SF of living space. This nicely upgraded unit boasts:
-2 car detached garage right next to unit!
-Central A/C & heat
-Private covered balcony
-Spacious living room w/ decorative fireplace & dining room w/ ceiling fan
-Upgraded kitchen features all stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar
-Dual master suites each w/ large closets & private full bathrooms!
-Newer washer/dryer provided!
-Upgraded ceramic tile flooring throughout--no carpets to worry about!
-Creekside community features swimming pool, spa & beautiful landscaping and fountains throughout! Located close to shopping, restaurants, and easy freeway access!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2075
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHjLGFT6_sU
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa
- FLOORING: Ceramic tile
- PARKING: 2 car tandem detached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, balcony only
- YEAR BUILT: 1985

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace is decorative only and not to be used. As-is items: balcony roll up blinds and patio furniture
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5154099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9739 Mesa Springs Way Unit 150 have any available units?
9739 Mesa Springs Way Unit 150 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9739 Mesa Springs Way Unit 150 have?
Some of 9739 Mesa Springs Way Unit 150's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9739 Mesa Springs Way Unit 150 currently offering any rent specials?
9739 Mesa Springs Way Unit 150 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9739 Mesa Springs Way Unit 150 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9739 Mesa Springs Way Unit 150 is pet friendly.
Does 9739 Mesa Springs Way Unit 150 offer parking?
Yes, 9739 Mesa Springs Way Unit 150 offers parking.
Does 9739 Mesa Springs Way Unit 150 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9739 Mesa Springs Way Unit 150 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9739 Mesa Springs Way Unit 150 have a pool?
Yes, 9739 Mesa Springs Way Unit 150 has a pool.
Does 9739 Mesa Springs Way Unit 150 have accessible units?
No, 9739 Mesa Springs Way Unit 150 does not have accessible units.
Does 9739 Mesa Springs Way Unit 150 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9739 Mesa Springs Way Unit 150 has units with dishwashers.
