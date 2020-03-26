Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 968 Churrituck Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
968 Churrituck Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:32 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
968 Churrituck Drive
968 Churrituck Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
968 Churrituck Drive, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is available now. Please no pet are allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 968 Churrituck Drive have any available units?
968 Churrituck Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 968 Churrituck Drive have?
Some of 968 Churrituck Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 968 Churrituck Drive currently offering any rent specials?
968 Churrituck Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 968 Churrituck Drive pet-friendly?
No, 968 Churrituck Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 968 Churrituck Drive offer parking?
Yes, 968 Churrituck Drive offers parking.
Does 968 Churrituck Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 968 Churrituck Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 968 Churrituck Drive have a pool?
No, 968 Churrituck Drive does not have a pool.
Does 968 Churrituck Drive have accessible units?
No, 968 Churrituck Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 968 Churrituck Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 968 Churrituck Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University