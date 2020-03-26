All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 968 Churrituck Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
968 Churrituck Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:32 AM

968 Churrituck Drive

968 Churrituck Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

968 Churrituck Drive, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is available now. Please no pet are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 968 Churrituck Drive have any available units?
968 Churrituck Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 968 Churrituck Drive have?
Some of 968 Churrituck Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 968 Churrituck Drive currently offering any rent specials?
968 Churrituck Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 968 Churrituck Drive pet-friendly?
No, 968 Churrituck Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 968 Churrituck Drive offer parking?
Yes, 968 Churrituck Drive offers parking.
Does 968 Churrituck Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 968 Churrituck Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 968 Churrituck Drive have a pool?
No, 968 Churrituck Drive does not have a pool.
Does 968 Churrituck Drive have accessible units?
No, 968 Churrituck Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 968 Churrituck Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 968 Churrituck Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University