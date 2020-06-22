Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9654 Caminito Del Vida.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9654 Caminito Del Vida
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9654 Caminito Del Vida
9654 Caminito Del Vida
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
9654 Caminito Del Vida, San Diego, CA 92121
University City
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2977394)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9654 Caminito Del Vida have any available units?
9654 Caminito Del Vida doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 9654 Caminito Del Vida currently offering any rent specials?
9654 Caminito Del Vida is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9654 Caminito Del Vida pet-friendly?
No, 9654 Caminito Del Vida is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 9654 Caminito Del Vida offer parking?
No, 9654 Caminito Del Vida does not offer parking.
Does 9654 Caminito Del Vida have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9654 Caminito Del Vida does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9654 Caminito Del Vida have a pool?
Yes, 9654 Caminito Del Vida has a pool.
Does 9654 Caminito Del Vida have accessible units?
No, 9654 Caminito Del Vida does not have accessible units.
Does 9654 Caminito Del Vida have units with dishwashers?
No, 9654 Caminito Del Vida does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9654 Caminito Del Vida have units with air conditioning?
No, 9654 Caminito Del Vida does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Windsong
4856 Del Monte Ave
San Diego, CA 92107
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University