Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

9620 Palm Beach Lane Available 08/05/19 Beautiful Single-Story Home with Pool Available in Desirable Rancho Penasquitos

Beautifully remodeled single story 3-bedroom 2 bath home in desirable community of Rancho Penasquitos. With approx. 1760 sq. ft., this home has many impressive features and amenities such as gorgeous wood laminate flooring in the sunken living room formal dining room and family room, new carpeting in all three bedrooms, newly remodeled kitchen and baths, magnificent back yard area with swimming pool that is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features lots of cabinet space, granite counter tops, newly installed LED can lighting and all major appliances except for refrigerator and washer/dryer which are negotiable. Additional features include air conditioning, decorator paint and window treatments, gas fire place in family room, vaulted ceilings, separate laundry room (no washer or dryer included, but negotiable), two-car attached garage, and this home is part of the Poway Unified School District with award winning schools nearby. Expansive master bedroom/en-suite with dual vanities, generous sized walk in closet, vaulted ceilings; new decorator paint and overlooks the pool area, lots of windows so its light and bright and lots of storage. Close to parks, walking trails, upscale shopping and easy freeway access. Small pets will be considered by owner. Rental amount includes regular landscape maintenance and pool service. No Smoking Please.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence.



