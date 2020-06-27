All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:36 AM

9620 Palm Beach Lane

9620 Palm Beach Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9620 Palm Beach Lane, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
9620 Palm Beach Lane Available 08/05/19 Beautiful Single-Story Home with Pool Available in Desirable Rancho Penasquitos - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
https://showmojo.com/l/62e4fc4092/9620-palm-beach-lane-san-diego-ca-92129-3518 or calling 858-239-0600

Beautifully remodeled single story 3-bedroom 2 bath home in desirable community of Rancho Penasquitos. With approx. 1760 sq. ft., this home has many impressive features and amenities such as gorgeous wood laminate flooring in the sunken living room formal dining room and family room, new carpeting in all three bedrooms, newly remodeled kitchen and baths, magnificent back yard area with swimming pool that is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features lots of cabinet space, granite counter tops, newly installed LED can lighting and all major appliances except for refrigerator and washer/dryer which are negotiable. Additional features include air conditioning, decorator paint and window treatments, gas fire place in family room, vaulted ceilings, separate laundry room (no washer or dryer included, but negotiable), two-car attached garage, and this home is part of the Poway Unified School District with award winning schools nearby. Expansive master bedroom/en-suite with dual vanities, generous sized walk in closet, vaulted ceilings; new decorator paint and overlooks the pool area, lots of windows so its light and bright and lots of storage. Close to parks, walking trails, upscale shopping and easy freeway access. Small pets will be considered by owner. Rental amount includes regular landscape maintenance and pool service. No Smoking Please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to arrange for a showing or to get additional information: 858-485-6565

Cal-DRE# 01859951

(RLNE5056515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

