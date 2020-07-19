Rent Calculator
957 Missouri Street
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM
957 Missouri Street
957 Missouri Street
Location
957 Missouri Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 957 Missouri Street have any available units?
957 Missouri Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 957 Missouri Street currently offering any rent specials?
957 Missouri Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 957 Missouri Street pet-friendly?
No, 957 Missouri Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 957 Missouri Street offer parking?
No, 957 Missouri Street does not offer parking.
Does 957 Missouri Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 957 Missouri Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 957 Missouri Street have a pool?
No, 957 Missouri Street does not have a pool.
Does 957 Missouri Street have accessible units?
No, 957 Missouri Street does not have accessible units.
Does 957 Missouri Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 957 Missouri Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 957 Missouri Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 957 Missouri Street does not have units with air conditioning.
