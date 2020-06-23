All apartments in San Diego
9552 Fermi
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9552 Fermi

9552 Fermi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9552 Fermi Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9552 Fermi have any available units?
9552 Fermi doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9552 Fermi have?
Some of 9552 Fermi's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9552 Fermi currently offering any rent specials?
9552 Fermi isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9552 Fermi pet-friendly?
No, 9552 Fermi is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9552 Fermi offer parking?
No, 9552 Fermi does not offer parking.
Does 9552 Fermi have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9552 Fermi offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9552 Fermi have a pool?
No, 9552 Fermi does not have a pool.
Does 9552 Fermi have accessible units?
No, 9552 Fermi does not have accessible units.
Does 9552 Fermi have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9552 Fermi has units with dishwashers.
