Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub media room

Privately owned On first floor,Great location in the back of the complex.Spacious one bedroom condo.New laminate flooring,Kitchen granite countertop and paint.New refrigerator. One assigned parking is close to the unit. No laundry inside,Community Remodeled Laundry room near by. Enhanced complex with remodeled community laundry ,pool and spa. Easy access to Freeway close to Home Depot,Smart&Final,Edwards movie theatre,restaurants. Water,trash,Sewer included.