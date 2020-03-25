All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

9516 Larrabee Ave

9516 Larrabee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9516 Larrabee Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9516 Larrabee Ave have any available units?
9516 Larrabee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9516 Larrabee Ave have?
Some of 9516 Larrabee Ave's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9516 Larrabee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9516 Larrabee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9516 Larrabee Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9516 Larrabee Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9516 Larrabee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9516 Larrabee Ave offers parking.
Does 9516 Larrabee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9516 Larrabee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9516 Larrabee Ave have a pool?
No, 9516 Larrabee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9516 Larrabee Ave have accessible units?
No, 9516 Larrabee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9516 Larrabee Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9516 Larrabee Ave has units with dishwashers.
