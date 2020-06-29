Amenities
9516 Carroll Canyon #213 Available 02/10/20 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Miramar! - Gorgeous condo in beautiful community!
Easy access to I-15 freeway, close to Schools (Miramar College, Miramar High School) and Shopping Center
Community offers great amenities just to name a few, BBQ area, resort setting pool and spa
Impressive living room with access to viewing patio
Upgraded kitchen with lots of cabinet space
Spacious closet space is another highlight of this gorgeous unit
You have to see to appreciate it all!
Top Notch Realty Inc.
Office: 858-715-0688
OR
Send a text to 619-560-7199. Please include the address in your message!
*ASK THE OFFICE FOR THE CORRECT APPLICATION*
(RLNE5486021)