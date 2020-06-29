All apartments in San Diego
9516 Carroll Canyon #213

9516 Carroll Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

9516 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
9516 Carroll Canyon #213 Available 02/10/20 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Miramar! - Gorgeous condo in beautiful community!
Easy access to I-15 freeway, close to Schools (Miramar College, Miramar High School) and Shopping Center
Community offers great amenities just to name a few, BBQ area, resort setting pool and spa

Impressive living room with access to viewing patio
Upgraded kitchen with lots of cabinet space

Spacious closet space is another highlight of this gorgeous unit
You have to see to appreciate it all!

Top Notch Realty Inc.
Office: 858-715-0688
OR
Send a text to 619-560-7199. Please include the address in your message!

*ASK THE OFFICE FOR THE CORRECT APPLICATION*

(RLNE5486021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9516 Carroll Canyon #213 have any available units?
9516 Carroll Canyon #213 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9516 Carroll Canyon #213 have?
Some of 9516 Carroll Canyon #213's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9516 Carroll Canyon #213 currently offering any rent specials?
9516 Carroll Canyon #213 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9516 Carroll Canyon #213 pet-friendly?
No, 9516 Carroll Canyon #213 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9516 Carroll Canyon #213 offer parking?
No, 9516 Carroll Canyon #213 does not offer parking.
Does 9516 Carroll Canyon #213 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9516 Carroll Canyon #213 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9516 Carroll Canyon #213 have a pool?
Yes, 9516 Carroll Canyon #213 has a pool.
Does 9516 Carroll Canyon #213 have accessible units?
No, 9516 Carroll Canyon #213 does not have accessible units.
Does 9516 Carroll Canyon #213 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9516 Carroll Canyon #213 does not have units with dishwashers.

