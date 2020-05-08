951 Sea Glass Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Amazing Full House Rental with approx 1,772 sq. ft, 3 bedrooms, 2,5 baths, and attached 2 car garage. House features state of the Art Chef's kitchen with premium granite countertops and backsplash, appliances, wooden cabinets, 5 closets, convenient upstairs laundry room with whirlpool washer and drier, walk-in closet at master bedroom. Neighborhood has several parks with a playground.

1 min from Rite Aid (24hr), Manolo farmers market and other restaurants (Jack in the Box, Subway, Pizza Hut).

5 min from the Home Depot, Walmart, Vons, Navy Federal and others.

10 min from Imperial Beach pier.

22 min from San Diego International Airport.

Call broker, property manager Dennis Rosen at 760-801-4722 for more additional information.

DRE#00428220

Amazing Full House Rental with approx 1,772 sq. ft, 3 bedrooms, 2,5 baths, and attached 2 car garage. House features state of the Art Chef's kitchen with premium granite countertops and backsplash, appliances, wooden cabinets, 5 closets, convenient upstairs laundry room with whirlpool washer and drier, walk-in closet at master bedroom. Neighborhood has several parks with a playground.

1 min from Rite Aid (24hr), Manolo farmers market and other restaurants (Jack in the Box, Subway, Pizza Hut).

5 min from the Home Depot, Walmart, Vons, Navy Federal and others.

10 min from Imperial Beach pier.

22 min from San Diego International Airport.



Call broker, property manager Dennis Rosen at 760-801-4722.

DRE#00428220