All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9504 Whellock Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9504 Whellock Way
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

9504 Whellock Way

9504 Whellock Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9504 Whellock Way, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Upgraded 4B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Attached Garage, Washer/Dryer and Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful fully upgraded 4B/2.5BA available for lease in Rancho Peasquitos featuring approximately 2,017 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature cozy fireplace and large windows offering great natural light. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Fenced yard located off of kitchen area with lush vegetation. Full-sized washer and dryer located in attached 2-car garage. Master bedroom features balcony overlooking backyard, fireplace and attached bathroom with dual sinks, large soaking tub and shower stall. Great location close to the 56 and 15 Freeways!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3175
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D included
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDkOCy-n6bY
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Rancho Peasquitos
- PARKING: Garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Twinhome
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1981

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Under cabinet kitchen lights, security system and backyard utility sink as-is and non-functional
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5803224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9504 Whellock Way have any available units?
9504 Whellock Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9504 Whellock Way have?
Some of 9504 Whellock Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9504 Whellock Way currently offering any rent specials?
9504 Whellock Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9504 Whellock Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9504 Whellock Way is pet friendly.
Does 9504 Whellock Way offer parking?
Yes, 9504 Whellock Way offers parking.
Does 9504 Whellock Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9504 Whellock Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9504 Whellock Way have a pool?
No, 9504 Whellock Way does not have a pool.
Does 9504 Whellock Way have accessible units?
No, 9504 Whellock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9504 Whellock Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9504 Whellock Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Sublet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Elán The Park
4929 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University