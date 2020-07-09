9504 Whellock Way

Amenities

Beautiful Upgraded 4B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Attached Garage, Washer/Dryer and Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful fully upgraded 4B/2.5BA available for lease in Rancho Peasquitos featuring approximately 2,017 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature cozy fireplace and large windows offering great natural light. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Fenced yard located off of kitchen area with lush vegetation. Full-sized washer and dryer located in attached 2-car garage. Master bedroom features balcony overlooking backyard, fireplace and attached bathroom with dual sinks, large soaking tub and shower stall. Great location close to the 56 and 15 Freeways!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3175

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D included

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDkOCy-n6bY

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Rancho Peasquitos

- PARKING: Garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Twinhome

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1981



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Under cabinet kitchen lights, security system and backyard utility sink as-is and non-functional

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



