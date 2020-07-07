Amenities
Rare New York style loft located in GasLamp with designer finishes including real custom brick accents, concrete counters in kitchen and bathroom, custom drapes for your 14' windows, Italian plastered wall, slate entry wall, SS appliances, wine fridge and brand new stackable W/D. The 16' ceiling and ample lighting from the windows give this once 1920's clothing store a unique historic urban feeling. Just steps to restaurants, shops and Petco Park. (2) Parking Spaces. Lease to Own available, too.