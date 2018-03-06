Rent Calculator
9497 Questa Pointe
9497 Questa Pointe
·
No Longer Available
Location
9497 Questa Pointe, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Buy-SellSanDiego.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9497 Questa Pointe have any available units?
9497 Questa Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9497 Questa Pointe have?
Some of 9497 Questa Pointe's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9497 Questa Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
9497 Questa Pointe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9497 Questa Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 9497 Questa Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 9497 Questa Pointe offer parking?
No, 9497 Questa Pointe does not offer parking.
Does 9497 Questa Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9497 Questa Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9497 Questa Pointe have a pool?
Yes, 9497 Questa Pointe has a pool.
Does 9497 Questa Pointe have accessible units?
No, 9497 Questa Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 9497 Questa Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9497 Questa Pointe has units with dishwashers.
