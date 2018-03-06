All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9497 Questa Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9497 Questa Pointe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9497 Questa Pointe

9497 Questa Pointe · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9497 Questa Pointe, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Buy-SellSanDiego.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9497 Questa Pointe have any available units?
9497 Questa Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9497 Questa Pointe have?
Some of 9497 Questa Pointe's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9497 Questa Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
9497 Questa Pointe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9497 Questa Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 9497 Questa Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9497 Questa Pointe offer parking?
No, 9497 Questa Pointe does not offer parking.
Does 9497 Questa Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9497 Questa Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9497 Questa Pointe have a pool?
Yes, 9497 Questa Pointe has a pool.
Does 9497 Questa Pointe have accessible units?
No, 9497 Questa Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 9497 Questa Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9497 Questa Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University