Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9485 La Jolla Shores
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9485 La Jolla Shores
9485 La Jolla Shores Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9485 La Jolla Shores Drive, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9485 La Jolla Shores have any available units?
9485 La Jolla Shores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 9485 La Jolla Shores currently offering any rent specials?
9485 La Jolla Shores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9485 La Jolla Shores pet-friendly?
No, 9485 La Jolla Shores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 9485 La Jolla Shores offer parking?
Yes, 9485 La Jolla Shores offers parking.
Does 9485 La Jolla Shores have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9485 La Jolla Shores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9485 La Jolla Shores have a pool?
Yes, 9485 La Jolla Shores has a pool.
Does 9485 La Jolla Shores have accessible units?
No, 9485 La Jolla Shores does not have accessible units.
Does 9485 La Jolla Shores have units with dishwashers?
No, 9485 La Jolla Shores does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9485 La Jolla Shores have units with air conditioning?
No, 9485 La Jolla Shores does not have units with air conditioning.
